Hull City boss Marco Silva reveals his frustration at conceding a "cheap" goal following his side's 2-0 defeat away at Chelsea in the Premier League.

Hull City boss Marco Silva has lamented his side for giving away a "cheap" goal following their 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League.

The struggling Tigers had put up a stern showing against Antonio Conte's men, until an opening strike from Diego Costa in first-half stoppage time paved the way for the Blues to eventually cement all three points at Stamford Bridge.

"It was not what we wanted from the game. We came here to compete, to take points. Chelsea are in a very good moment but we try," Silva told Sky Sports after the contest.

"In some moments we controlled the game. Chelsea had more ball possession but our team tried and conceded in the last minute of the first half which was cheap. If we changed some things the result might have been different."

Hull currently find themselves in 19th place in the league standings after 22 games played this campaign.