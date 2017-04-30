Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
vs.
Chelsea
 

Morgan Schneiderlin: 'Everton seeking revenge against Chelsea'

Morgan Schneiderlin in action for Everton against Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has warned Chelsea that they are in for a tough afternoon on Sunday when visiting Goodison Park in the Premier League.
Morgan Schneiderlin has insisted that Everton will 'not let Chelsea breathe' in this weekend's clash as they look to exact revenge for their thrashing earlier this season.

The Toffees went down 5-0 at Stamford Bridge in November in one of the most one-sided games of the Premier League campaign, shipping three times before the interval and twice in the second half.

Schneiderlin, who did not join the club until January, is keen to make amends on Sunday afternoon as Everton look to keep their pursuit of a top-five finish on track.

"It will be in the back of people's minds that they want to have revenge for that loss," the London Evening Standard quotes him as saying. "But the only thing we can focus on now is our performance on Sunday.

"We need to make sure that we don't let them breathe and exploit the qualities that they have because they have so much quality all over the park. It is up to us to be hard to beat and to be on them every minute and not them have any space."

Everton have beaten Chelsea in just five of their last 32 Premier League encounters, drawing 10 and losing 17 of those games across a 16-year spell.

Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
