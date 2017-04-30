Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has warned Chelsea that they are in for a tough afternoon on Sunday when visiting Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Morgan Schneiderlin has insisted that Everton will 'not let Chelsea breathe' in this weekend's clash as they look to exact revenge for their thrashing earlier this season.

The Toffees went down 5-0 at Stamford Bridge in November in one of the most one-sided games of the Premier League campaign, shipping three times before the interval and twice in the second half.

Schneiderlin, who did not join the club until January, is keen to make amends on Sunday afternoon as Everton look to keep their pursuit of a top-five finish on track.

"It will be in the back of people's minds that they want to have revenge for that loss," the London Evening Standard quotes him as saying. "But the only thing we can focus on now is our performance on Sunday.

"We need to make sure that we don't let them breathe and exploit the qualities that they have because they have so much quality all over the park. It is up to us to be hard to beat and to be on them every minute and not them have any space."

Everton have beaten Chelsea in just five of their last 32 Premier League encounters, drawing 10 and losing 17 of those games across a 16-year spell.