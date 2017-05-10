Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praises the "fantastic talent" of Dominic Solanke after the Hoops were linked with a move for the young Chelsea forward.

The 19-year-old is said to have refused a new contract offer at Stamford Bridge, with the Hoops boss is reportedly interested on swooping for the player.

Under cross-border rules, the Scottish Premiership champions would only need to pay a fraction of the fee that English clubs would have to fork out for the England Under-21 international.

When asked if there was anything more to the story, Rodgers told Sky Sports News: "Nothing much other than I know Dominic well.

"I took Dominic into Chelsea when he was eight years of age. I am delighted for him and the career he has had up until now as a young player, he is a fantastic talent. But no more than that. I only speak on him because I know the player back then.

"It is unfortunate that he is maybe not going to renew his contract at Chelsea because it is a great club, but he maybe deems that his future lies elsewhere. So I can see where there is a connection with him and I, but nothing more than that."

Solanke came through the ranks at Chelsea but has only made one first-team appearance for the club to date, a 17-minute cameo against NK Maribor in 2014.