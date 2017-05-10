General view of Stamford Bridge

Brendan Rodgers: 'Dominic Solanke has fantastic talent'

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praises the "fantastic talent" of Dominic Solanke after the Hoops were linked with a move for the young Chelsea forward.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has praised the "fantastic talent" of Dominic Solanke after being linked with a move for the young Chelsea forward.

The 19-year-old is said to have refused a new contract offer at Stamford Bridge, with the Hoops boss is reportedly interested on swooping for the player.

Under cross-border rules, the Scottish Premiership champions would only need to pay a fraction of the fee that English clubs would have to fork out for the England Under-21 international.

When asked if there was anything more to the story, Rodgers told Sky Sports News: "Nothing much other than I know Dominic well.

"I took Dominic into Chelsea when he was eight years of age. I am delighted for him and the career he has had up until now as a young player, he is a fantastic talent. But no more than that. I only speak on him because I know the player back then.

"It is unfortunate that he is maybe not going to renew his contract at Chelsea because it is a great club, but he maybe deems that his future lies elsewhere. So I can see where there is a connection with him and I, but nothing more than that."

Solanke came through the ranks at Chelsea but has only made one first-team appearance for the club to date, a 17-minute cameo against NK Maribor in 2014.

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
