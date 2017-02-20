General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Report: Antonio Conte agrees new three-year Chelsea deal

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
A report claims that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has agreed to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge by a further year until 2020.
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 23:02 UK

Antonio Conte has agreed a new long-term deal at Chelsea to keep him at the club until 2020, according to a report.

The 47-year-old has made a big impression at Stamford Bridge since joining last summer, keeping the Blues on course for a famous Premier League and FA Cup double.

Conte made a somewhat shaky start to his first managerial club job outside of his Italian homeland, seeing his side pick up one point from nine in September and lose heavily to local rivals Arsenal.

Since that 3-0 reverse at the Emirates Stadium, however, with all three goals arriving in a one-sided first half, Conte has switched to a more favourable 3-4-3 formation and Chelsea have dropped points in just three of their 19 games since.

It is claimed by Tuttomercatoweb that the former Juventus and Italy national team boss has agreed terms on a new three-year contract, adding an extra year to the deal penned last summer.

As well as opening up an eight-point lead at the top of the English top flight, Chelsea are also into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup where they face a meeting with Manchester United next month.

Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
