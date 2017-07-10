General view of Stamford Bridge

Jamie Redknapp: 'Diego Costa's attitude reason behind impending Chelsea exit'

Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Jamie Redknapp believes that Diego Costa's attitude is a major reason why Chelsea want to sell him.
Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Diego Costa's controversial antics are the main reason why Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants the striker to leave.

At the end of last season it was reported that Conte sent Costa a text message claiming that he no longer sees the Spain international in his plans.

The forward scored 20 goals to help Chelsea win the Premier League title, but it appears that his disruptive behaviour off the pitch has got too much for Conte.

The latest reports have claimed that there is no way back for Costa, who is believed to be wanted by his former club Atletico Madrid.

"This is as much to do with his attitude as his ability," Redknapp told Sky Sports News. "Antonio Conte's looked at him and thought he can't deal with him anymore. He's become too much of a handful.

"It's nothing to do with his ability or not being a good player, it's to do with disrupting the squad. Maybe his attitude just isn't right because there have obviously been a few clashes between the manager and the player.

"He's a sensational footballer but if you're a manager and you want a united dressing but one player upsets that, you have to get rid of him, and I'm sure that's why Conte's doing it."

Costa has scored 58 goals in 120 appearances for the Blues since joining the club in 2014.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Your Comments
