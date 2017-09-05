General view of Stamford Bridge

Ray Wilkins slams Chelsea's Nemanja Matic sale

Ray Wilkins Assistant manager of Aston Villa during the Pre Season Friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at City Ground on August 1, 2015
Former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins blasts the London club's decision to sell Nemanja Matic to Manchester United in the summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 16:14 UK

Former Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins has criticised the London club's decision to sell Nemanja Matic to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Matic played a key role in Chelsea landing the Premier League title last season, but the Serbian was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge for United before the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Wilkins has branded the sale 'the worst decision he has ever seen' due to Matic's importance to the Blues.

"It's the worst decision I've ever seen," Wilkins told Sky Sports News. "You've got a guy here who was paramount to Chelsea along with Kante in the middle of of the pitch, winning the title with Chelsea the year before and all of a sudden you've sold him to one of - or the biggest - rivals we have.

"I say we because I am a Chelsea supporter so I'm speaking from the heart when I speak. I just could not see that for the life of me. Why would we let Nemanja go there?

"He's been outstanding for us and you've seen in the short period that he's been there [at Man Utd] how he's allowed Pogba to basically do what he wants. I just couldn't see that piece of business at all."

Matic has played a key role in United opening their new Premier League season with three wins in a row.

