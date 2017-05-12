West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis insists that his side will be aiming to give Premier League title favourites Chelsea a competitive game at The Hawthorns.

Antonio Conte's Blues will claim the crown during the Italian's first season at Stamford Bridge should they beat the Baggies, but Pulis has stated that his charges will be doing all that they can to prevent an away win at The Hawthorns.

"We're doing our damnedest to make it a competitive game and a good game. I don't think Antonio Conte will expect anything different," Pulis said ahead of the contest, according to BBC Sport.

"You've got to give Antonio and the players great credit for having a chance of lifting the double. They deserve to be where they are.

"They've been the most consistent team in the league this year and they come to our place with a chance of winning it.

"We'll give it our best. We're still chasing a points tally that will keep us in eighth position, so we have a lot to play for."

West Brom currently find themselves in eighth position in the league standings with three games remaining.