The Blues will claim the league crown on Friday night should they defeat West Brom at The Hawthorns, and while Pulis prefers to focus on their own performance, he has acknowledged that Antonio Conte's side deserve their place at the top of the standings.

The 59-year-old told reporters: "Firstly you have to give Chelsea great credit. They deserve to be where they are and have been most consistent team.

"We are looking forward to a game of football which has three points riding on it, nothing else."

West Brom head into the game without a win in half-a-dozen matches, but they can move five points clear of ninth-placed Leicester City with three points against the leaders.