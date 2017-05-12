May 12, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Tony Pulis: 'Chelsea deserve top spot in Premier League'

Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis says that Chelsea deserve to be on the brink of winning the Premier League title this season.
West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has praised Chelsea for the run of form which has taken them to the brink of winning the Premier League title.

The Blues will claim the league crown on Friday night should they defeat West Brom at The Hawthorns, and while Pulis prefers to focus on their own performance, he has acknowledged that Antonio Conte's side deserve their place at the top of the standings.

The 59-year-old told reporters: "Firstly you have to give Chelsea great credit. They deserve to be where they are and have been most consistent team.

"We are looking forward to a game of football which has three points riding on it, nothing else."

West Brom head into the game without a win in half-a-dozen matches, but they can move five points clear of ninth-placed Leicester City with three points against the leaders.

Victor Moses in action for Chelsea on October 1, 2016
