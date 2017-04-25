Apr 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Southampton
 

Claude Puel: 'Chelsea are a fantastic team'

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Southampton manager Claude Puel acknowledges that his side will be coming up against a "fantastic" Chelsea team on their trip to Stamford Bridge.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 14:00 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has acknowledged that his side will be coming up against a "fantastic" Chelsea team when they visit Stamford Bridge this evening.

Chelsea have led the way in the Premier League for the majority of the season and, despite seeing their lead at the top of the table cut down to four points by Tottenham Hotspur this month, they remain in the driving seat to win the title.

Southampton make the trip to West London looking to put another dent in that title bid, though, and Puel insists that a win is every bit as important to his side too.

"The best team in the Premier League is the one with the most consistency and, for the moment, that is Chelsea," he told reporters.

"They are a fantastic team that want to win the title, but for us as well it is important to take points."

Southampton currently sit ninth in the Premier League table with seven games of their season still remaining.

Southampton's Oriol Romeu in action against Watford on March 4, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 