Southampton manager Claude Puel acknowledges that his side will be coming up against a "fantastic" Chelsea team on their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has acknowledged that his side will be coming up against a "fantastic" Chelsea team when they visit Stamford Bridge this evening.

Chelsea have led the way in the Premier League for the majority of the season and, despite seeing their lead at the top of the table cut down to four points by Tottenham Hotspur this month, they remain in the driving seat to win the title.

Southampton make the trip to West London looking to put another dent in that title bid, though, and Puel insists that a win is every bit as important to his side too.

"The best team in the Premier League is the one with the most consistency and, for the moment, that is Chelsea," he told reporters.

"They are a fantastic team that want to win the title, but for us as well it is important to take points."

Southampton currently sit ninth in the Premier League table with seven games of their season still remaining.