Newcastle, Swansea City join race to sign Chelsea forward Loic Remy?

Loic Remy #18 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Newcastle United and Swansea are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Chelsea forward Loic Remy.
Friday, August 25, 2017

Chelsea forward Loic Remy has reportedly started to attract interest from both Newcastle United and Swansea City.

The Premier League champions have been struggling for numbers in recent weeks, but Remy remains surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and Antonio Conte is happy for the player to leave the club.

Remy is short of match practice after several injury problems but according to Sky Sports News, both Newcastle and Swansea are looking to sign the 30-year-old before the end of the transfer window.

During the 2013-14 campaign, Remy spent a year at Newcastle on loan, with 14 goals being scored in 26 appearances in the Premier League, and the Magpies appear to be keen on a loan deal.

However, Swansea would need to sign Remy on a permanent basis due to Premier League rules stating that clubs cannot loan more than one player from the same team, with Tammy Abraham having already been allowed to move to the Liberty Stadium.

Last season, Remy failed to score in eight appearances during a period at Crystal Palace.

Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
