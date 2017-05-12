Nemanja Matic: 'We decide our future'

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic challenges his side to wrap up the Premier League title at the earliest available opportunity when they take on West Bromwich Albion.

Antonio Conte's side will travel to The Hawthorns knowing that a win would be enough for them to be crowned champions for the second time in the space of three years courtesy of Monday's 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Matic is pleased that his side have their destiny in their own hands and is eager to clinch the title on Friday rather than preferring to do it in front of their own fans at Stamford Bridge.

"After every bad game we always recover very quickly, we always respond very well and win," he told Chelsea TV.

"We have everything in our hands. We decide our future. On Friday, we have an opportunity to win and to take a title."

Matic's goal in Monday night's 3-0 win over Middlesbrough was his first ever at Stamford Bridge.