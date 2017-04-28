Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses says that he has never doubted his ability, despite spending numerous loan spells away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses has said that he hopes to have proved that he has the ability to remain in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Since signing for the Blues in 2012, Moses has spent loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United respectively but under Antonio Conte, he has flourished in the right wing-back role in the team.

His inclusion in Conte's plans came as a surprise, but Moses has indicated that he never had any doubts about his ability to make it in West London.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports News: "I've never doubted the ability that I've got. Chelsea is one of the best clubs in the world and I've always believed I have the ability to get into the team.

"I've proved that this season. I just kept working hard and kept believing in myself. I've moved on from the difficult times now. This is a season I am never going to forget."

Moses has made 30 appearances in the Premier League this season.