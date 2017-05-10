Victor Moses insists that he is "enjoying" his new role as a wing-back under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who has revived the Nigerian's career.

Victor Moses has discussed the moment in which his Chelsea career was revived when manager Antonio Conte transformed him into a wing-back.

The 26-year-old was an outcast at the Blues across a three-year spell, being sent out on loan to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United.

Moses was unable to secure permanent deals at those clubs, but it was a blessing in disguise as Conte adapted the player's regular position as a winger in order fit him into a 3-4-3 system.

This season, the Nigerian has emerged as a first-team regular, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

"[Conte] didn't say to me, "Do I fancy playing wing back?" He just put me in there, and after that he just kept on encouraging me," the Daily Mail quotes Conte as saying.

"He went through what the position was all about, constantly talking to me in training to make sure I was improving in it. I took that in and I didn't look back.

"You need a lot of stamina to be able to play that position, and it's a responsibility for me as well. I have never played that position before, but I am enjoying it. The more games I play, the better I get."

Chelsea will seal the league title with a win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday.