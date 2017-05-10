General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Victor Moses "enjoying" new wing-back role under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Victor Moses in action for Chelsea on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Victor Moses insists that he is "enjoying" his new role as a wing-back under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who has revived the Nigerian's career.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 17:04 UK

Victor Moses has discussed the moment in which his Chelsea career was revived when manager Antonio Conte transformed him into a wing-back.

The 26-year-old was an outcast at the Blues across a three-year spell, being sent out on loan to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United.

Moses was unable to secure permanent deals at those clubs, but it was a blessing in disguise as Conte adapted the player's regular position as a winger in order fit him into a 3-4-3 system.

This season, the Nigerian has emerged as a first-team regular, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

"[Conte] didn't say to me, "Do I fancy playing wing back?" He just put me in there, and after that he just kept on encouraging me," the Daily Mail quotes Conte as saying.

"He went through what the position was all about, constantly talking to me in training to make sure I was improving in it. I took that in and I didn't look back.

"You need a lot of stamina to be able to play that position, and it's a responsibility for me as well. I have never played that position before, but I am enjoying it. The more games I play, the better I get."

Chelsea will seal the league title with a win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Man United to bid £85m for Lukaku?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Victor Moses, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea relegate Middlesbrough to march on towards Premier League title
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?
Costa wants his critics to be "sorry"Moses "enjoying" new role under ConteBegovic: 'My future doesn't matter'Conte 'to receive new Chelsea contract'Kenneth Omeruo eyeing Chelsea exit
Conte: 'I had to clap Middlesbrough fans'Antonio Conte hails "fantastic" FabregasChelsea agree deal to sign Billy GilmourConte "excited" by title prospectNemanja Matic: 'We decide our future'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 