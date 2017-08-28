General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Alvaro Morata: 'I need more time to adapt to Premier League'

Alvaro Morata in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Despite two goals and two assists in Chelsea's first three Premier League games this season, new striker Alvaro Morata reveals that he would like more time to adapt.
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 13:36 UK

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has urged the club and fans to give him more time to adapt to life in the Premier League.

The Spaniard, who joined the Blues from Real Madrid in July, has scored two goals and registered two assists in his first three league games of the season.

However, the 24-year-old also had a penalty saved in the Community Shield shootout defeat to Arsenal and missed a free header in the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Morata, discussing his contributions in Sunday's 2-0 win over Everton, told Chelsea's official site: "I'm happy because I scored, I took an assist and the team won. It was an important win. At Stamford Bridge we need to win all the games or try to take the three points.

"It's important for me to play and to make adaptations to my game. It's not easy: a new country, another language, another style of football. I need time for all the things in the Premier League but I'm okay, my teammates give me a hand to make it easy and I'm very happy to be here."

Chelsea are rumoured to be in the hunt for another forward, given Diego Costa's self-imposed exile, with Leicester City star Jamie Vardy believed to be on Antonio Conte's radar.

Antonio Conte celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017

