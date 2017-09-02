Former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata believes that "fate" brought him to Stamford Bridge, where he has the chance to work under manager Antonio Conte.

Alvaro Morata has admitted that he owes a lot to Antonio Conte for bringing him to Chelsea from Real Madrid, where he was merely seen as a "substitute" player.

The Spain international played an important role for Los Blancos in their famous double-winning campaign of 2016-17, albeit largely from the bench.

Morata was granted permission to leave the Bernabeu in the summer when Chelsea tabled a £60m offer, however, and he has now vowed to repay Chelsea boss Conte for showing faith in him.

"Fate has given me a chance. It is true that I have made some good games, I have scored goals that have earned points," he told Le Pais. "And now I find a team that has made a huge financial commitment for a Real Madrid substitute.

"In Madrid I never played five straight games. [Chelsea] have given me everything. Conte is with me until the death."

Morata has made a positive start to his Stamford Bridge career, scoring two goals and setting up a further couple in his first three Premier League games.