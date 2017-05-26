David Luiz: 'I took big risk returning to Chelsea last summer'

David Luiz shouts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea defender David Luiz reveals that he took a pay cut to return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain, where claims he "had everything" he could possibly want.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 20:29 UK

David Luiz has admitted that he rejected a comfortable life with Paris Saint-Germain to instead test himself in the Premier League with Chelsea for a second time.

The 30-year-old was one of the surprise movers of the last summer transfer window, re-joining the Blues from PSG for a sum of £34m - £14m less than they sold him for two years prior.

Luiz has already proved to be a success in his second coming at Stamford Bridge, playing his part in what could be a famous double should Chelsea overcome Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday, but he says that his decision to leave was not a simple one and a pay cut was required.

"I was winning everything in Paris. I was there for two years and won all the titles in France. I had a great life, great credibility with the club... I had everything," The Guardian quotes him as saying. "But then I took a risk to come back to the one country that was not that happy with me.

"Where they always criticised me a lot even after winning the Champions League, the Europa League or where I'd played all the games. That's why it was a risk. And I love the risk. If you don't take risks in your life – in your professional life but also in everyday life – you never feel anything new, so I [chose to] taste something new.

"I don't like to stay always with the easy life but I'm happy now because I took the right decision. I cut my salary to come back here. But it's OK. God has given me a lot so I'm very happy with this."

Luiz has featured 37 times for Chelsea in all competitions this season, taking up a key role in the heart of the three-man backline adopted in October.

David Luiz shouts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Luiz: 'PL title win is dream come true'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Luiz, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte wants to remain at Chelsea for the long term
 Thibaut Courtois pulls off a fingertip save during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Thibaut Courtois aims to go down in Chelsea history
 Aaron Ramsey and Eden Hazard tussle during the game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 19, 2015
Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsenal must get right in Eden Hazard's face'
Luiz: 'I took big risk returning to Chelsea'Preview: Arsenal vs. ChelseaConte: 'Desire most important in FA Cup final'Conte: 'John Terry will be on the bench'Conte: 'I think Wenger will stay at Arsenal'
Newcastle, Brighton 'in Abraham battle'Willian warns Arsenal to beware CostaMoses: 'No plan to stop Alexis Sanchez'Fernando Llorente reveals Chelsea talksWillian: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
David Luiz shouts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
David Luiz: 'I took big risk returning to Chelsea last summer'
 Gael Clichy in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Gael Clichy to leave Manchester City in summer
 Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Report: Manchester United open talks with midfielder Lucas Moura
Report: PSG make £52m bid for Jan OblakDraxler urges Ozil to join him at PSGChelsea willing to pay £55m for Verratti?United, Milan plotting Aubameyang swoop?Nancy on brink of relegation from Ligue 1
Maxwell: 'PSG will fight until the end'PSG willing to spend big on Mahrez?Report: Pepe closing in on PSG movePSG star Di Maria wanted by Barcelona?Lehmann: 'Sanchez would fit in at Bayern'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 