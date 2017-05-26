Chelsea defender David Luiz reveals that he took a pay cut to return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain, where claims he "had everything" he could possibly want.

David Luiz has admitted that he rejected a comfortable life with Paris Saint-Germain to instead test himself in the Premier League with Chelsea for a second time.

The 30-year-old was one of the surprise movers of the last summer transfer window, re-joining the Blues from PSG for a sum of £34m - £14m less than they sold him for two years prior.

Luiz has already proved to be a success in his second coming at Stamford Bridge, playing his part in what could be a famous double should Chelsea overcome Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday, but he says that his decision to leave was not a simple one and a pay cut was required.

"I was winning everything in Paris. I was there for two years and won all the titles in France. I had a great life, great credibility with the club... I had everything," The Guardian quotes him as saying. "But then I took a risk to come back to the one country that was not that happy with me.

"Where they always criticised me a lot even after winning the Champions League, the Europa League or where I'd played all the games. That's why it was a risk. And I love the risk. If you don't take risks in your life – in your professional life but also in everyday life – you never feel anything new, so I [chose to] taste something new.

"I don't like to stay always with the easy life but I'm happy now because I took the right decision. I cut my salary to come back here. But it's OK. God has given me a lot so I'm very happy with this."

Luiz has featured 37 times for Chelsea in all competitions this season, taking up a key role in the heart of the three-man backline adopted in October.