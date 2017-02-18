Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says that he 'just wants to be playing' as he battles for a spot in Antonio Conte's side.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admitted that he 'just wants to be playing' as the 21-year-old continues to battle for a spot in Antonio Conte's side.

Loftus-Cheek has made six appearances under Conte this season, but just one of those came in the Premier League and it had been thought that the Englishman would leave Stamford Bridge on loan in the January transfer window.

Conte ultimately blocked a loan move for Loftus-Cheek, however, and the midfielder now wants to make his mark in the final months of the 2016-17 campaign.

"At my age I just want to be playing, so for Conte to say he wanted me to stay gives me confidence that the chances will come," Loftus-Cheek told the club's official website.

"And when they do I just need to make sure I take them. I look to improve and learn as much as I can, and it does not matter to me which position, I will always give my best."

Loftus-Cheek is expected to be involved when Chelsea face Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.