Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker admits that he wants to return to England after spending the last two years on loan at Vitesse.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 17:41 UK

Lewis Baker has admitted that he wants to return to England after spending the last two seasons on loan at Vitesse from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old is one of many young Chelsea players that have been farmed out on temporary deals, but he is hopeful that he has caught the eye in the Eredivisie.

Baker scored twice in the Dutch Cup semi-final and helped Vitesse win the trophy with a 2-0 triumph over AZ Alkmaar in the showpiece.

"There's still aspects of my game that I could carry on working on. I need to keep working day-in-day-out. The past two years that I have been away on loan have been fantastic," Baker told Goal.com.

"The first year was more learning, adapting to living away, adapting to a different league. The second year was more producing and showing what I am capable of. I think it has been fantastic to move away and learn different things but I want to be back in England.

"For me, the two years away were fantastic and I am always open to suggestions to see who comes in but it would be great for me to play more in England."

Baker has been part of the Chelsea setup since 2005.

