Frank Lampard: 'John Terry continues to be a positive influence on Chelsea'

Chelsea's captain John Terry jumps into the arms of team-mate Frank Lampard after scoring during the English Premier League footbal match between Chelsea and Manchester United on November 8, 2009
John Terry has been a credit to himself and continues to be positive influence on Chelsea this season, according to former teammate Frank Lampard.
Frank Lampard has claimed that John Terry continues to be a positive influence on Chelsea despite struggling for game time.

The 36-year-old defender has made only five Premier League appearances this season, has not started since mid-September and has not played at all since November in the top flight.

Terry's former teammate told Sky Sports News: "Is he happy? Well, yes and no, he's obviously not happy because we know what John is like, he wants to play, but I actually spoke to him a couple of days ago at the training ground.

"I said to him what a credit he is, the way he's been this year. With his age, and his stature at the club, he could either sit back, not travel and just look to the future, kick up and fuss or whatever. But he's trained hard, all the time, and I know that from behind the scenes.

"He's travelled up north to games when he's injured or not in the squad, and I don't think you can underplay the influence John is having behind the scenes there this season. He's been a real credit to himself this year."

Terry's Chelsea contract runs out at the end of the season.

