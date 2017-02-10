General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Kurt Zouma to discuss Chelsea future at end of season

Kurt Zouma of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma admits that he may need to look elsewhere for first-team football at the end of the season.
Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has revealed that he plans to hold talks with the club regarding his future at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the majority of 2016 sidelined with a serious knee injury and has been unable to break into Antonio Conte's rampant side since his return, being limited to just a two-minute cameo off the bench in the Premier League.

Zouma insists that he is fully focused on helping Chelsea over the line in the title race this season, but hinted that he may look elsewhere for first-team football during the summer.

"We'll have to see how the second half of the season goes. The team is the priority: first of all, to be champions. After that, yes, we'll have to talk, because I'm young, and it's at my age that you have to play the most," he told L'Equipe.

"For the moment, I'm waiting, I'm happy the team is winning, even if at a moment in time, I'm going to have to play if I want to achieve my objectives and get back into the France team. There will be discussions, but once again, I'm not worried about all that. For the moment, it's the team that counts.

"It's certain that I would get back to my best more quickly by playing, but I'm learning a lot. I know that, tactically, I had some weaknesses, and I have worked a lot to put those right, with the coach, in matches and in training."I'm not worried about my level. I'm a rather confident guy, and I know that I'll get [my best form] back sooner or later."

Zouma is contracted to Chelsea until 2019.

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Six teams could still win Premier League title'
