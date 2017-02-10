Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma admits that he may need to look elsewhere for first-team football at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the majority of 2016 sidelined with a serious knee injury and has been unable to break into Antonio Conte's rampant side since his return, being limited to just a two-minute cameo off the bench in the Premier League.

Zouma insists that he is fully focused on helping Chelsea over the line in the title race this season, but hinted that he may look elsewhere for first-team football during the summer.

"We'll have to see how the second half of the season goes. The team is the priority: first of all, to be champions. After that, yes, we'll have to talk, because I'm young, and it's at my age that you have to play the most," he told L'Equipe.

"For the moment, I'm waiting, I'm happy the team is winning, even if at a moment in time, I'm going to have to play if I want to achieve my objectives and get back into the France team. There will be discussions, but once again, I'm not worried about all that. For the moment, it's the team that counts.

"It's certain that I would get back to my best more quickly by playing, but I'm learning a lot. I know that, tactically, I had some weaknesses, and I have worked a lot to put those right, with the coach, in matches and in training."I'm not worried about my level. I'm a rather confident guy, and I know that I'll get [my best form] back sooner or later."

Zouma is contracted to Chelsea until 2019.