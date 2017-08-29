Koke wants Chelsea striker Diego Costa to seal Atletico Madrid return

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the game between Chelsea and Everton on January 16, 2016
Koke says that he and his Atletico Madrid teammates want Chelsea striker Diego Costa back at the club this summer.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke has admitted that he and his teammates are keen for Chelsea striker Diego Costa to return to the club.

The controversial Spain international has made it clear numerous times that he wants to move back to the Vicente Calderon.

Costa has so far refused to return to West London from his homeland Brazil after he was informed by manager Antonio Conte via text message that he was no longer wanted in the squad.

Atletico are prohibited from registering new players until January 2018 due to a transfer embargo, meaning that Costa could sign for the Spanish outfit within the next few days, but will not be eligible to play until next year.

"We all want Diego Costa to come, but the situation is complicated," Koke told Cadena Star. "If Diego comes, he will help us and he already knows a lot of us at the club so for us it would be very exciting."

Reports have claimed that Chelsea and Atletico are close to agreeing a £30m deal.

Costa spent four years at the La Liga outfit before joining Chelsea in 2014.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Chelsea, Atletico 'close to £30m Costa deal'
