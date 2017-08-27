Aug 27, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
2-0
Everton
Fabregas (27'), Morata (40')
Moses (76'), Azpilicueta (88')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gueye (9'), Rooney (71')

Everton boss Ronald Koeman: 'We need two more players'

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says his side needs at least two more players following their defeat to Chelsea.
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 16:18 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has conceded that his team needs at least two more new players to compete at the right end of the Premier League table.

Speaking in the wake of his team's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, the Dutchman stressed the importance of more recruits, despite the Toffees being one of this summer's biggest spenders.

"I am disappointed with the first half because our ball possession was poor. We did not have enough movement to give options," Koeman told reporters.

"Against Chelsea, you need to be at your best to get a result and we weren't. The second half was better but we lost it in the first.

"We need at least two more players - a striker is most important."

First-half goals from Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata won the match for the champions and moved them up to fifth place in the league table.

Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
