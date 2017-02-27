N'Golo Kante pays tribute to former manager Claudio Ranieri

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante pays tribute to former manager Claudio Ranieri after the Italian was sacked by Leicester City last Thursday.
Monday, February 27, 2017

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has paid tribute to former manager Claudio Ranieri after the Italian was sacked by Leicester City.

The 25-year-old was a key member of the Foxes squad that won the Premier League title last season under Ranieri, before moving to Chelsea in the summer.

Leicester, who now find themselves in the relegation zone after five consecutive top-flight defeats, dismissed Ranieri on Thursday, and Kante took to social media to praise the 65-year-old.


France international Kante is on course for his second successive Premier League title, with the Blues 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
