Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is named Premier League Player of the Season following a title-winning season at the Blues.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been named Premier League Player of the Season.

The former Leicester City midfielder played an integral role in leading Chelsea to the league title this campaign, while the 26-year-old was also awarded both the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year accolades.

"It's a huge honour to be named player of the year... and I want to thank everyone who voted for me," Kante said in a statement on the official Premier League website.

"I work hard in training, I try to give my best and I work with so many very good players; that's why we won the league two times.

"We played many good games but we won 5-0 against Everton, which was a very beautiful game, and also my goal against Manchester United. It is always good to score and I am happy for these two games."

Chelsea's league success this term has seen Kante claim two consecutive Premier League winners' medals, after his title-winning exploits with the Foxes last season.