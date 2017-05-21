General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

N'Golo Kante named Premier League Player of the Season

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante in action against Watford during the Premier League match on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is named Premier League Player of the Season following a title-winning season at the Blues.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 12:26 UK

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been named Premier League Player of the Season.

The former Leicester City midfielder played an integral role in leading Chelsea to the league title this campaign, while the 26-year-old was also awarded both the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year accolades.

"It's a huge honour to be named player of the year... and I want to thank everyone who voted for me," Kante said in a statement on the official Premier League website.

"I work hard in training, I try to give my best and I work with so many very good players; that's why we won the league two times.

"We played many good games but we won 5-0 against Everton, which was a very beautiful game, and also my goal against Manchester United. It is always good to score and I am happy for these two games."

Chelsea's league success this term has seen Kante claim two consecutive Premier League winners' medals, after his title-winning exploits with the Foxes last season.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard comes up against PSG midfielder Marco Verratti on February 17, 2015
Read Next:
Chelsea willing to pay £55m for Verratti?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for N'Golo Kante, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Antonio Conte to prioritise Alexis Sanchez signing?
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard 'offered £300,000-a-week deal to stay at Chelsea'
 Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Juventus close to sealing permanent move for Chelsea's Juan Cuadrado?
Kante named PL Player of the SeasonChelsea eyeing Russian playmaker Golovin?John Terry lifts custom-made WWE beltConte: 'Players deserve great credit'Man United to turn attention to Matic?
Chelsea to wait on decision over Miazga?Conte talks up John Terry importanceSessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'David Luiz 'splashes out £1m on teammates'Conte tight-lipped over John Terry start
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 