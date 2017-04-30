General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

N'Golo Kante says he and Chelsea teammates can handle title pressure

N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
N'Golo Kante says he and his Chelsea teammates know how to handle the pressure of challenging for silverware as they strive to win the Premier League title.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 11:03 UK

N'Golo Kante has warned Chelsea's title rivals that he and his teammates know how to handle the pressure of challenging for silverware.

The 26-year-old was part of the Leicester City side that sensationally won the Premier League title in 2015-16, withstanding extreme pressure from Tottenham Hotspur in the final few weeks.

Now, as a key member of Chelsea's midfield, he finds himself in a similar position, but he insists that the entire squad will be ready for the crucial last leg of the campaign.

"I know what it takes to win the title," Kante told Sky Sports News. "I know how it feels to handle the pressure and keep working for the win.

"This helps me but like everyone knows Chelsea have won a lot of things and we have players that have won a lot of things so the team is ready for the last few games.

"We are playing well and have a lot of quality at Chelsea. We are in a good position. There are five games and we have to win four. That's what we are trying to do."

Up next for Chelsea is Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton.

N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 