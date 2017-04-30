N'Golo Kante says he and his Chelsea teammates know how to handle the pressure of challenging for silverware as they strive to win the Premier League title.

N'Golo Kante has warned Chelsea's title rivals that he and his teammates know how to handle the pressure of challenging for silverware.

The 26-year-old was part of the Leicester City side that sensationally won the Premier League title in 2015-16, withstanding extreme pressure from Tottenham Hotspur in the final few weeks.

Now, as a key member of Chelsea's midfield, he finds himself in a similar position, but he insists that the entire squad will be ready for the crucial last leg of the campaign.

"I know what it takes to win the title," Kante told Sky Sports News. "I know how it feels to handle the pressure and keep working for the win.

"This helps me but like everyone knows Chelsea have won a lot of things and we have players that have won a lot of things so the team is ready for the last few games.

"We are playing well and have a lot of quality at Chelsea. We are in a good position. There are five games and we have to win four. That's what we are trying to do."

Up next for Chelsea is Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton.