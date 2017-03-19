General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has insisted that a number of his teammates would be worthy of winning the PFA Player of the Year award this season.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form throughout the current campaign and looks set to win the Premier League title in back-to-back seasons having also helped Leicester City to glory last term.

The France international's performances have seen him heavily tipped to be named the league's best player - an award he narrowly missed out on last season - but Kante insists that he does not feel like he is better than the rest.

"We have to take the games one after the other. That's what everyone is thinking. We have to keep a hold on everything," he told Telefoot.

"My current form? I am flourishing, but I don't feel like the best player in the Premier League. There are a lot of good players. A lot of guys would deserve that title on my team."

Kante's Chelsea are currently 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with only 10 games remaining.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
