Juventus are interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi from under the noses of Chelsea and Manchester City, according to reports.

The 27-year-old joined the Europa League holders from Stoke City in the summer of 2015 and has developed into a key player for them, with his performances believed to have attracted a host of attention.

Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with N'Zonzi, but French outlet L'Equipe claims that the player could be on his way to the Serie A leaders for around £25m after holding talks with the Bianconeri.

The Frenchman's current deal at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan expires in 2019 and he is said to have rejected a contract extension.