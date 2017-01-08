Report: Juventus to pip Chelsea, Manchester City to signing of Steven N'Zonzi

Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
© Getty Images
Juventus are interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi from under the noses of Chelsea and Manchester City, according to reports.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 14:45 UK

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has emerged as a transfer target for Italian giants Juventus, according to reports.

The 27-year-old joined the Europa League holders from Stoke City in the summer of 2015 and has developed into a key player for them, with his performances believed to have attracted a host of attention.

Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with N'Zonzi, but French outlet L'Equipe claims that the player could be on his way to the Serie A leaders for around £25m after holding talks with the Bianconeri.

The Frenchman's current deal at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan expires in 2019 and he is said to have rejected a contract extension.

