Chelsea captain John Terry says that he will be the next of his generation to retire after Frank Lampard hung up his boots.
Friday, February 3, 2017

Chelsea captain John Terry has claimed that he will follow Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in retiring from football, but is not yet sure when that will be.

The 36-year-old has been reflecting on his career after former teammate Lampard announced his retirement on Thursday.

The midfielder, who won 11 major trophies during a 13-year spell at Stamford Bridge, hung up his boots just a matter of months after ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard walked away from the game.

During an interview on talkSPORT, Terry said: "I was quite upset yesterday when I heard the news and I spoke to Frank. It's the end of an era with Stevie [Gerrard] and now Lamps, and sooner or later I'm going to be next at some point in my career.

"I've spoken to the manager (Antonio Conte) about this - once you get to a certain age in your career I think you have to accept that you're going to be on the bench and you're not going to be playing every week.

"Things change and when you're not accepting that as a player I think it's more difficult to put a line underneath it and move on to the next chapter. I'm like the last man standing, which is quite sad really. But it's also something I'm very proud of, to still be at this club after so long."

Terry has been part of the Chelsea fabric since 1995 when he joined the youth setup from West Ham United.

Frank Lampard of Chelsea celebrates with John Terry as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2014
Terry: 'Lampard is Chelsea's greatest'
