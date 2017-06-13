Inter Milan offered 10-year deal to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte?

Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
Inter Milan were reportedly prepared to pay Chelsea boss Antonio Conte a fee of £106m over a 10-year contract if he had decided to move to the San Siro.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10:41 UK

After their successful takeover, Inter have money to spend and the club's new owners allegedly made a sustained bid to try to tempt Conte back to Italy.

The decision was eventually made where they appointed Luciano Spalletti, who had recently left Roma, but it appears that Conte was given the chance to pen a lucrative deal at the San Siro.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter were prepared to give Conte a 10-year contract to leave Chelsea, with his wages totalling approximately £106m during that period.

It has also been suggested that as well as a significant warchest for the transfer market, Conte would have had the final say over which players arrived and left the club.

Inter ended this season in seventh place, as many as 29 points adrift of champions Juventus.

Luciano Spalletti watches on during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
