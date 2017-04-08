Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits that his side have missed Nathan Ake, who was recalled from a loan spell by Chelsea in January.

Ake impressed during 12 appearances for the Cherries during the first half of the season, but Chelsea boss Antonio Conte decided to bulk up his Blues squad with the return of the versatile player at the turn of the year.

Howe has acknowledged that his squad is weaker without the 22-year-old, but he has revealed that he felt grateful for Chelsea initially allowing the player to move to the Vitality Stadium.

He told reporters: "The first thing I would say is that we are very thankful to Chelsea for loaning him to us in the first place. I think there has to be that element of trust that we are going to look after one of their brightest prospects, so we are very appreciative of the loan.

"We were of course disappointed to lose him because he was an integral part of our team but that's Chelsea's right. He's their player. They could recall him and I've got no problem with it.

"It impacted on us at that time and we've missed him, not just on the pitch but off the pitch because he's a great lad and he fitted so well into our team. They did what they felt was right for him and for their club, so I've got no problem with it."

Ake has only been used twice by Conte since his return, with both appearances coming in the FA Cup.