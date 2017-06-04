Chelsea forward Eden Hazard admits that he would have to listen if Real Madrid were to come forward with a bid for him.

The Belgium international was a key figure as the Blues won the Premier League title in 2016-17, scoring 16 goals in 36 games.

Hazard, who has regularly been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, was asked by Sky Sports News about what his thoughts were on a potential move to Los Blancos.

He replied: "Of course, I would consider it if Madrid made an offer. I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea's goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly, I do not know what will happen.

"I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three seasons and that we just had an amazing 2016-17 campaign. We want to continue on this path and want to build on this in the Champions League.

"I am feeling very well at Chelsea. But you never know what will happen. I have not met with the board yet to discuss a new deal. I have two games with Belgium coming up first and I am off on my holiday after that. I want to think about football as little as possible."

The 26-year-old has scored 72 times in 248 appearances for Chelsea since joining the English side from Lille in 2012.