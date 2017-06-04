Eden Hazard: 'I would consider Real Madrid offer'

Eden Hazard celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 8, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard admits that he would have to listen if Real Madrid were to come forward with a bid for him.
Sunday, June 4, 2017

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has admitted that he would have to listen if Real Madrid were to come forward with a bid for him.

The Belgium international was a key figure as the Blues won the Premier League title in 2016-17, scoring 16 goals in 36 games.

Hazard, who has regularly been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, was asked by Sky Sports News about what his thoughts were on a potential move to Los Blancos.

He replied: "Of course, I would consider it if Madrid made an offer. I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea's goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly, I do not know what will happen.

"I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three seasons and that we just had an amazing 2016-17 campaign. We want to continue on this path and want to build on this in the Champions League.

"I am feeling very well at Chelsea. But you never know what will happen. I have not met with the board yet to discuss a new deal. I have two games with Belgium coming up first and I am off on my holiday after that. I want to think about football as little as possible."

The 26-year-old has scored 72 times in 248 appearances for Chelsea since joining the English side from Lille in 2012.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Hazard: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'
