Eden Hazard says that he and his Chelsea teammates are well equipped to win the Premier League title following their recent success.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has claimed that he and his teammates are determined to stay at the top of the Premier League until the end of the season.

Antonio Conte's men are well positioned to take home the much-coveted crown as they currently have a 10-point lead over their rivals.

Manchester City could reduce the gap to eight points if they win their game in hand, but Chelsea appear unstoppable at the moment given that they have suffered defeat just once in their last 20 top-flight games.

Hazard has scored 10 goals this season, but he has not found the back of the net since the Blues' 3-1 win over Arsenal on February 4 at Stamford Bridge.

"We are professional. We won the league two years ago so we know what to do," The Mirror quotes Hazard as saying. "We have been first for a few months, we want to stay at the top and we have to take it game after game.

"For me it is the same if I score, don't score or assist. Even if I don't make an assist or score goals - if I play a good game and we win, I will be the first man happy on the pitch."

Chelsea have just 12 games left to play before the season is out.