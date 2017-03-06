Chelsea winger Eden Hazard says that his side are looking to wrap up the Premier League title "as soon as possible" after restoring their 10-point lead at the top.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has said that his side are looking to wrap up the Premier League title "as soon as possible" following their 2-1 victory over West Ham United this evening.

Hazard opened the scoring at the London Stadium before a second-half strike from Diego Costa proved to be enough for Antonio Conte's side to restore their 10-point lead at the top of the table.

With just 11 games of the season remaining, the trophy looks destined to end up at Stamford Bridge for the second time in the past three years, and Hazard wants confirmation to arrive sooner rather than later.

"It's easier for me to play more inside now and link up. Last season I was more out wide and there I am sometimes alone, against two guys," he told Sky Sports News.

"Antonio Conte is a great character and he helps us a lot. We want to win the trophy as soon as possible and bring it back to Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea have now won 18 of their last 21 league games and have picked up 56 points from a possible 60 against teams outside the top six this season.