Mar 6, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-2
Chelsea
Lanzini (92')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Hazard (25'), Costa (50')
Fabregas (45')

Eden Hazard wants Premier League title as soon as possible

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard says that his side are looking to wrap up the Premier League title "as soon as possible" after restoring their 10-point lead at the top.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 22:20 UK

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has said that his side are looking to wrap up the Premier League title "as soon as possible" following their 2-1 victory over West Ham United this evening.

Hazard opened the scoring at the London Stadium before a second-half strike from Diego Costa proved to be enough for Antonio Conte's side to restore their 10-point lead at the top of the table.

With just 11 games of the season remaining, the trophy looks destined to end up at Stamford Bridge for the second time in the past three years, and Hazard wants confirmation to arrive sooner rather than later.

"It's easier for me to play more inside now and link up. Last season I was more out wide and there I am sometimes alone, against two guys," he told Sky Sports News.

"Antonio Conte is a great character and he helps us a lot. We want to win the trophy as soon as possible and bring it back to Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea have now won 18 of their last 21 league games and have picked up 56 points from a possible 60 against teams outside the top six this season.

Arsenal's Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner awaits kick off during during the League Cup football match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich on September 25, 2013
Read Next:
Bendtner leaves Forest for Rosenborg
>
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte "pleased" with win over West Ham United
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Eden Hazard wants Premier League title as soon as possible
Slaven Bilic: 'Chelsea deserved to win'Result: Chelsea march on with win over West HamTeam News: Andy Carroll returns to West Ham XIConte: 'Only champions are remembered'Matic: 'Title-winning experience key'
Stamford Bridge redevelopment approvedGuardiola: Chelsea "almost unstoppable"Preview: West Ham vs. ChelseaPochettino not giving up on title raceConte planning Koulibaly swoop?
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 