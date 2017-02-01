Manchester United and Arsenal are Chelsea's biggest Premier League title rivals this season, according to Blues midfielder Eden Hazard.

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard has identified Manchester United and Arsenal as his side's biggest Premier League title rivals this season.

The Blues currently sit top of the table, nine points ahead of the Gunners - who they host at Stamford Bridge on Saturday - and 15 points clear of sixth-placed United.

Six teams have been jostling for the title this season, with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the upper echelons of the standings.

"I think Arsenal and Manchester United [are the biggest title rivals]," the Belgium international told Sky Sports News.

"United had a bad first part of the season and I think for a couple of games now, they played well. They drew against Stoke, but they have good players and the squad is very good. The manager is good, so they will be second or third.

"Tottenham also are strong. We lost there, but for me it is more Manchester United. They are more experienced. That is my opinion, maybe I'm wrong."

Chelsea last won the title in 2014-15, under current Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.