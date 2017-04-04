Chelsea star Eden Hazard says that he treats the ball "like a woman" when he's on the pitch.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has claimed that he has a personal relationship with the ball during a match, insisting that he can treat it like a 'woman, friend or an elderly person'.

The Belgium international has been in fine form this season, scoring 11 goals and making five others in 27 Premier League appearances.

He struggled to impress during Chelsea's turbulent 2015-16 campaign under former manager Jose Mourinho, but he is back to his best under the guidance of new boss Antonio Conte.

In an interview with France Football, the 26-year-old played down comparisons to Barcelona star Lionel Messi, but he did claim that his skill on the ball is "natural".

"Of course, I have worked hard to get where I am, but it is a skill I have that I have improved. It is natural to me, but you have to do it at the right time," said Hazard.

"The ball is my friend. We go way back. He is my most faithful friend. I caress the ball, but that is not always easy when I dribble. I can caress it when I shoot, like Thierry Henry. I can treat the ball like a woman, like a friend, like an elderly person."

Chelsea currently have a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with nine games left to play.