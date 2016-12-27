General view of Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard: 'Everything is good at Chelsea'

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Winger Eden Hazard says that "everything is good" at Chelsea after the Blues recorded their 12th successive Premier League win on Boxing Day.
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 14:43 UK

Winger Eden Hazard has admitted that "everything is good" at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea strengthened their position at the top of the Premier League table.

On Boxing Day, the Blues registered a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth to extend their winning streak in the top flight to 12 matches and after starring in the success over the Cherries, Hazard has praised the performance of the team who were missing both N'Golo Kante and Diego Costa through suspension.

The 25-year-old told the club's official website: "Everything is good. The result, the performance, all the players give everything, running 90 minutes so we are happy, we are top of the league and it is Christmas so for the fans this is important and we won this game for them.

"We have different options. Diego we know is the top scorer in the league but we have to find different solutions and we did, with Pedro and me and also Willian can score and we have Michy on the bench, so we have a lot of solutions and we did well."

Chelsea are next in action when they host Stoke City on New Year's Eve.

