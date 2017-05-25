Fernando Llorente reveals January approach from Chelsea

Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente says that he is "very happy" at the club, but will wait to see if any offers are tabled following a previous approach from Chelsea.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 19:36 UK

Fernando Llorente has revealed that he came close to joining Chelsea midway through the season, only for Swansea City to block the transfer.

The Spain international was a January target for Blues boss Antonio Conte, under whom he won two Serie A titles and three domestic cups during their time together at Juventus.

Llorente has confirmed that an approach was made, but strugglers Swansea were desperate to keep him on board to help fight off the threat of relegation.

After playing a part in keeping the Swans in the top flight, scoring 15 goals along the way in his maiden campaign in English football, the 32-year-old has hinted that he is open to linking up with Conte next season.

"We were in a delicate moment and it was logical that they would not let me leave," he told Cadena SER when asked about the failed move.

"I have a year of contract [remaining] and I am very happy. It is logical that offers could arrive but we will see."

Llorente has also previously won the Europa League during his time at Sevilla, while enjoying World Cup and European Championship success with Spain on the international stage.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea chose Abraham over Barbosa?
