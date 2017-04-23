General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas: 'Chelsea know how to bounce back from bad results'

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes his side's ability to bounce back from negative results is one of several "little details that make you champions".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 13:54 UK

Chelsea have proven this season that are able to bounce back quickly from bad results and will keep it up in their quest for silverware, according to Cesc Fabregas.

The Blues were 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table on March 19, but a month down the line they are just four points ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with six games to go.

However, Antonio Conte's side kept up their chase for the double, and dealt Spurs a psychological blow in the process, by beating the North Londoners 4-2 in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

Chelsea midfielder Fabregas told Sky Sports News: "The good thing this season is that every time we had a defeat or draw we bounced back very quickly.

"We didn't have time to let ourselves feel sorry. That's a good quality. There's always moments for every team to, not collapse, but to drop points.

"It happened to us in the last four games. We just have to make sure it doesn't happen again. There are winners in this team and we have to keep it up. It's these little details that make you champions or not."

Up next for Chelsea is Tuesday's league trip to Southampton.

Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Conte: 'Our plan worked very well'
>
View our homepages for Cesc Fabregas, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Cesc Fabregas: 'Chelsea know how to bounce back from bad results'
 Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Result: Chelsea oust Tottenham Hotspur to reach FA Cup final
Conte: 'Our plan worked very well'Kane: 'Spurs were the better team'Pochettino: 'We dominated FA Cup semi'Hazard: 'Conte right to start Willian'Matic hails "special" win over Spurs
Team News: Hazard, Costa on Chelsea benchHowe tight-lipped on Terry rumoursChelsea enter race to sign Mbappe?David Luiz: 'I love Tottenham team'Antonio Conte coy on Diego Costa exit talk
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley34106183349-1636
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 