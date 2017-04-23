Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes his side's ability to bounce back from negative results is one of several "little details that make you champions".

Chelsea have proven this season that are able to bounce back quickly from bad results and will keep it up in their quest for silverware, according to Cesc Fabregas.

The Blues were 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table on March 19, but a month down the line they are just four points ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with six games to go.

However, Antonio Conte's side kept up their chase for the double, and dealt Spurs a psychological blow in the process, by beating the North Londoners 4-2 in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

Chelsea midfielder Fabregas told Sky Sports News: "The good thing this season is that every time we had a defeat or draw we bounced back very quickly.

"We didn't have time to let ourselves feel sorry. That's a good quality. There's always moments for every team to, not collapse, but to drop points.

"It happened to us in the last four games. We just have to make sure it doesn't happen again. There are winners in this team and we have to keep it up. It's these little details that make you champions or not."

Up next for Chelsea is Tuesday's league trip to Southampton.