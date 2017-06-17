Luis Enrique is thought to be on Chelsea's radar in case Antonio Conte decides to leave Stamford Bridge, according to a report.

The Spaniard is expected to take a sabbatical from football following three years in charge of Barca, during which he led them to nine trophies including two La Liga titles and the Champions League.

However, Conte is rumoured to be at loggerheads with Chelsea over player recruitment matters, with the Italian thought to want more control over which footballers he is able to bring in.

With Inter Milan thought to be monitoring Conte's situation closely, The Telegraph claims that the Blues will not be short of options should the former Juventus coach leave, with Enrique the main name on the list.

Conte enjoyed a hugely successful debut campaign in English football last season, winning the Premier League title by seven points and reaching the final of the FA Cup.