Eden Hazard: 'I need to be more selfish'

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has admitted that he needs to add more goals to his game if he is to be considered alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the best players in the world.

The Belgian has been in scintillating form so far this season, scoring 15 goals across all competitions to help his side to the brink of a league and cup double in manager Antonio Conte's first year at the club.

Teammate Cesc Fabregas recently claimed that Hazard would be even better if he was a little more selfish and, despite Conte warning him against heeding that advice, the winger admitted that he is trying to do so.

"He's not the only one to say that to me, a lot of people say to me you need to be more selfish, but when I'm on the pitch sometimes I prefer to pass the ball," he told Sky Sports News.

"If I can go alone, I will go alone. If I pass it's because in my mind the pass is better than going alone.

"I try game after game to be more selfish. I know it's good for me to score more goals if I want to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo. I am working on it."

Hazard, who is expected to return to the starting lineup for this evening's clash with Southampton, has scored five goals in his last seven games across all competitions.