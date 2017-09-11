General view of Stamford Bridge

Didier Drogba admits that it was important for Alvaro Morata to make a bright start to life at Chelsea following his club-record switch from Real Madrid.
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has hailed the impressive start made by striker Alvaro Morata following his summer move from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old joined the Blues in a club-record £65m deal following a frustrating, but overwhelmingly successful, second stint at the Bernabeu.

Morata scored the breakthrough goal for Chelsea on Saturday as they battled to a 2-1 win over Leicester City, taking his tally to three goals and two assists in his first four Premier League games, which Drogba hopes is the start of a special relationship.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the Ivorian said: "He is scoring goals that are winning games so I am really happy for him and for the club as well. It is very important to score. As a striker, when you start with a new team, people have high expectations.

"When you match those expectations, you are just happy and the goals continue to come. I hope he will have a great season because we need that."

Chelsea also still have fellow Spain international Diego Costa on their books, though the striker is out of favour under manager Antonio Conte and has not featured this season.

Antonio Conte is king of the world after the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea on September 9, 2017
