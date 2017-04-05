Diego Costa to avoid retrospective action?

Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea striker Diego Costa will reportedly avoid retrospective action from the Football Association after an incident with Manchester City's Vincent Kompany.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly avoided retrospective action for his part in an incident with Vincent Kompany on Wednesday night.

During his side's 2-1 victory over Manchester City, Costa appeared to kick out at Kompany in the aftermath of a tackle between the pair during the second half.

However, according to The Mirror, referee Mike Dean said in his post-match report that he had witnessed the incident and decided that no further action was necessary.

Costa is no stranger to confrontations with opposition players, but he has only been cautioned seven times in 28 Premier League appearances this season.

The win for Chelsea maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the league standings.

