Jan 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Chelsea

Dele Alli: 'Tottenham Hotspur full of confidence for Chelsea clash'

Dele Alli celebrates scoring his first during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Dele Alli is relishing Tottenham Hotspur's meeting with Chelsea in midweek after helping his side to a 4-1 victory over Watford.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 16:54 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has admitted that his side will head into their crunch clash with Chelsea full of confidence after cruising past Watford on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites climbed into the top four for the first time since October thanks to a comprehensive 4-1 win at Vicarage Road, extending their winning run to four games.

Spurs still have some way to go to match Chelsea's current streak of 13-successive victories, but they have a chance to halt their London rivals' momentum when facing off at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night.

Alli, who scored twice in the win over Watford before being taken off, told Sky Sports News: "It was a solid performance from us. After we got that first goal it was a pretty comfortable win in the end. Everyone put a good shift in and it gives us a lot of confidence going into the next game.

"I wanted to get [my hat-trick], but the most important thing is the result. It is good for my confidence. It is always nice to help the team, whether that is scoring goals or setting them up."

Alli now has eight goals and one assist in 18 Premier League appearances this season.

Ray Wilkins of Chelsea salutes the fans at the end of the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON Final match between Chelsea and Portsmouth at Wembley Stadium on May 15, 2010
Read Next:
Ex-Chelsea player wants Spurs to beat Blues
>
View our homepages for Dele Alli, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Dele Alli celebrates scoring his first during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Dele Alli: 'Tottenham Hotspur full of confidence for Chelsea clash'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte: 'Games will start to get tougher for Chelsea'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City - as it happened
Ex-Chelsea player wants Spurs to beat BluesKlopp happy to keep "annoying" ChelseaAntonio Conte: "We must concentrate"Gary Cahill: 'We can stay unbeaten'Result: Chelsea work hard to equal top-flight record
Van Ginkel signs new Chelsea dealTeam News: Costa, Kante back for ChelseaConte: 'Courtois can become Chelsea's Buffon'Chelsea youngster joins Charlton on loan dealChelsea to launch bid for Bayern midfielder?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Dele Alli celebrates scoring his first during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Dele Alli: 'Tottenham Hotspur full of confidence for Chelsea clash'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur crush Watford to climb into top four
Pochettino praises Spurs display at WatfordEx-Chelsea player wants Spurs to beat BluesTeam News: Doucoure makes PL debut for WatfordDele Alli praises "big brother" Eric DierPochettino plays down Barkley reports
Pochettino hopeful over Alderweireld returnPrem trio 'monitoring Barkley situation'Vertonghen escapes action for 'slap'Dele Alli: 'Spurs made big statement'Pochettino impressed by Spurs' resolve
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand