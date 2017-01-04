Dele Alli is relishing Tottenham Hotspur's meeting with Chelsea in midweek after helping his side to a 4-1 victory over Watford.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has admitted that his side will head into their crunch clash with Chelsea full of confidence after cruising past Watford on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites climbed into the top four for the first time since October thanks to a comprehensive 4-1 win at Vicarage Road, extending their winning run to four games.

Spurs still have some way to go to match Chelsea's current streak of 13-successive victories, but they have a chance to halt their London rivals' momentum when facing off at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night.

Alli, who scored twice in the win over Watford before being taken off, told Sky Sports News: "It was a solid performance from us. After we got that first goal it was a pretty comfortable win in the end. Everyone put a good shift in and it gives us a lot of confidence going into the next game.

"I wanted to get [my hat-trick], but the most important thing is the result. It is good for my confidence. It is always nice to help the team, whether that is scoring goals or setting them up."

Alli now has eight goals and one assist in 18 Premier League appearances this season.