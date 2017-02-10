Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne beats Eden Hazard to be named the best Belgian player in a foreign league for the second year running.

The 25-year-old scooped the honour for the second year in a row, having polled 278 votes to Chelsea midfielder Hazard's 164.

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco finished third, while Toby Alderweireld, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Michy Batshuayi and Mousa Dembele also made the top ten.

Having collected the award from Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry, De Bruyne remarked: "I'm just trying to do my thing."

Liverpool forward Divock Origi polled just one vote.