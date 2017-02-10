Kevin De Bruyne beats Eden Hazard to 'best Belgian player' award

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne beats Eden Hazard to be named the best Belgian player in a foreign league for the second year running.
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has been named the 'best Belgian player in a foreign league' ahead of international teammate Eden Hazard.

The 25-year-old scooped the honour for the second year in a row, having polled 278 votes to Chelsea midfielder Hazard's 164.

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco finished third, while Toby Alderweireld, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Michy Batshuayi and Mousa Dembele also made the top ten.

Having collected the award from Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry, De Bruyne remarked: "I'm just trying to do my thing."

Liverpool forward Divock Origi polled just one vote.

Yannick Carrasco celebrates his equaliser during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
