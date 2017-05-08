General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea defender David Luiz hails "fantastic" Antonio Conte

David Luiz in action for Chelsea on September 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea defender David Luiz praises boss Antonio Conte after helping him impress during his first season back in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 10:39 UK

Chelsea defender David Luiz has said that boss Antonio Conte has been "fantastic" since his return to Stamford Bridge.

Conte's signing of Luiz was initially criticised with the Brazilian enduring an inconsistent spell with the Blues between 2011 and 2014, but the incoming of the centre-back has proven to be an astute piece of business.

Luiz has helped Chelsea move to the brink of the Premier League title, but he has praised Conte for his impact on his performances.

The 30-year-old told the club's official website: "I love working with him. He works on the details and he's helped me a lot so it's very good to work with him.

"When I decided to come back I knew I would work with a fantastic coach, at a fantastic club, in a fantastic city and with many fantastic players."

Luiz has made 34 starts in all competitions this season.

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Lukaku hits out at transfer rumours
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Luiz, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata agrees to Chelsea transfer?
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku hits out at transfer rumours
 N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
N'Golo Kante wins Football Writers' Association Football of the Year award
Azpilicueta: 'Chelsea are in control'David Luiz hails "fantastic" Antonio ConteLukaku to choose Man United over Chelsea?Conte: 'Spurs have advantage over Chelsea'Conte: 'Title just the start for Chelsea'
Nainggolan, Rudiger on Chelsea radar?Conte 'makes signing Lukaku top priority'Conte: 'Europe hard for English teams'Report: Chelsea preparing Manolas bidStoke join race to sign John Terry
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 