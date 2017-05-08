Chelsea defender David Luiz praises boss Antonio Conte after helping him impress during his first season back in the Premier League.

Chelsea defender David Luiz has said that boss Antonio Conte has been "fantastic" since his return to Stamford Bridge.

Conte's signing of Luiz was initially criticised with the Brazilian enduring an inconsistent spell with the Blues between 2011 and 2014, but the incoming of the centre-back has proven to be an astute piece of business.

Luiz has helped Chelsea move to the brink of the Premier League title, but he has praised Conte for his impact on his performances.

The 30-year-old told the club's official website: "I love working with him. He works on the details and he's helped me a lot so it's very good to work with him.

"When I decided to come back I knew I would work with a fantastic coach, at a fantastic club, in a fantastic city and with many fantastic players."

Luiz has made 34 starts in all competitions this season.