Thibaut Courtois says that Chelsea are confident of getting back to winning ways against Manchester City this evening.

Thibaut Courtois has claimed that Chelsea are confident of responding to last Saturday's slip-up by defeating Manchester City in this evening's game at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's side have been leading the way at the top of the Premier League table for five months, but a seed of doubt has been sown following last weekend's results.

The Blues were stunned by Crystal Palace in a 2-1 loss on home soil, and after Tottenham Hotspur earned a 2-0 triumph over Burnley, the gap at the top was reduced to seven.

Should City inflict a second consecutive league defeat on Chelsea tonight, then the clubs below the West London outfit will start to feel that the title race is back open.

"Our goal is to win the title again and we hope to do it. Being so close at this stage, we will give our all to win it," the London Evening Standard quotes Courtois as saying.

"It's a pity we lost against Crystal Palace but we are fully focused on Manchester City and we are looking to winning this one. After winning the League two years ago I am even hungrier to win it again."

Chelsea came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory over City at the Etihad Stadium in December.

The club have only lost four times in the top flight this season.