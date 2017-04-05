Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois says that Chelsea are confident of getting back to winning ways against Manchester City this evening.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Thibaut Courtois has claimed that Chelsea are confident of responding to last Saturday's slip-up by defeating Manchester City in this evening's game at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's side have been leading the way at the top of the Premier League table for five months, but a seed of doubt has been sown following last weekend's results.

The Blues were stunned by Crystal Palace in a 2-1 loss on home soil, and after Tottenham Hotspur earned a 2-0 triumph over Burnley, the gap at the top was reduced to seven.

Should City inflict a second consecutive league defeat on Chelsea tonight, then the clubs below the West London outfit will start to feel that the title race is back open.

"Our goal is to win the title again and we hope to do it. Being so close at this stage, we will give our all to win it," the London Evening Standard quotes Courtois as saying.

"It's a pity we lost against Crystal Palace but we are fully focused on Manchester City and we are looking to winning this one. After winning the League two years ago I am even hungrier to win it again."

Chelsea came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory over City at the Etihad Stadium in December.

The club have only lost four times in the top flight this season.

Victor Moses in action for Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 