Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reiterated that he is "totally committed" to the club regardless of whether they make any further additions to their squad this summer.

Numerous reports have suggested that the Italian is unhappy with the club's transfer business so far, despite the Premier League champions having brought in Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero.

Conte is keen to make further additions before Thursday's transfer deadline, but insists that a lack of new faces will not affect his commitment to the club.

"I think my message for the fans is always the same: I'm totally committed to the club. Totally committed to improve my players and my team. I'm a coach, not a manager. I think the best of my work is on the pitch, to try and improve my players and my team," he told reporters.

"Then, for sure, when you want to strengthen your squad, you have to give your opinion and speak with your club, but then the club goes into the transfer market to try and sort the situation. To try and help us. Sometimes it could be possible. Sometimes it is possible. Sometimes it's not possible. But I must be focused with things on the pitch and continue to work with my players.

"There are four days to go in the transfer market. I think the club is working very hard to try to improve our squad. Don't forget when we start, next month, in September we have to play seven games. I need to rotate my players because it's very difficult to play seven games in a month with some players.

"I think the club is working very hard to strengthen the squad. They know very well our situation. But I repeat, I'm ready in every case to continue to work with this group of players, with the players we have."

Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League table having won two and lost one of their opening three games.