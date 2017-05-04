General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte "satisfied" with Chelsea season so far

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits that he will only be "satisfied" with his debut season in the Premier League unless he leads his team to the title.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 19:33 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that he will only be "satisfied" with his debut season in the Premier League unless he lifts the title.

The Italian has impressed in his first year in English football and his Blues currently hold a four-point lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with four games left to play, while they are also in the FA Cup final.

Conte says he has already surpassed the brief he was assigned when he first arrived at the club, which was to qualify for the Champions League, but he wants to go all the way.

"In this part of the season it is very difficult to recover if you make mistakes," he told Sky Sports News. "It is important to keep that concentration and to stay focused.

"This is my first season and it's been very good for me, it's been a great experience. It's my first time working as a coach in another country, and I'm satisfied with my impact in this league.

"But I want to arrive at the end and be a winner with the club and the fans. It's important for this to be a fantastic season and they only way to do that is to win.

"The expectation for Chelsea was not high, it was to try to fight to finish in the Champions League. This situation pushed me to change the opinion of the press and the people who watch football."

Chelsea's next fixture sees them face Middlesbrough on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

Willian scores from the spot during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Read Next:
Chelsea to consider Willian sale?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Chelsea forward Diego Costa 'seals Chinese move'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte "satisfied" with Chelsea season so far
 Willian scores from the spot during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Chelsea to consider sale of midfielder Willian?
Bertrand keen on Southampton exit?Chelsea to allow Zouma to leave on loan?Chelsea facing four years away from Stamford Bridge?Chelsea to give new contract to Courtois?Chelsea to offer new deal to Abraham?
Barcelona consider move for Azpilicueta?Cesc Fabregas targeted by Liverpool?Wanyama: 'Spurs have not given up hope'Fabregas 'not keen on Milan switch'Chelsea in pole position for Van Dijk signing?
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 