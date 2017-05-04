Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits that he will only be "satisfied" with his debut season in the Premier League unless he leads his team to the title.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that he will only be "satisfied" with his debut season in the Premier League unless he lifts the title.

The Italian has impressed in his first year in English football and his Blues currently hold a four-point lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with four games left to play, while they are also in the FA Cup final.

Conte says he has already surpassed the brief he was assigned when he first arrived at the club, which was to qualify for the Champions League, but he wants to go all the way.

"In this part of the season it is very difficult to recover if you make mistakes," he told Sky Sports News. "It is important to keep that concentration and to stay focused.

"This is my first season and it's been very good for me, it's been a great experience. It's my first time working as a coach in another country, and I'm satisfied with my impact in this league.

"But I want to arrive at the end and be a winner with the club and the fans. It's important for this to be a fantastic season and they only way to do that is to win.

"The expectation for Chelsea was not high, it was to try to fight to finish in the Champions League. This situation pushed me to change the opinion of the press and the people who watch football."

Chelsea's next fixture sees them face Middlesbrough on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.