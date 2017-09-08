Antonio Conte dismisses reports of his phone being switched off when Ross Barkley's representatives were trying to call the Italian on deadline day as "ridiculous".

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dismissed reports of Ross Barkley's move to Chelsea being thwarted by a switched-off phone as ridiculous.

The Everton midfielder is into the final 12 months of his current deal and looked set to complete a £35m transfer to Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

However, he mysteriously pulled out of the deal at the last moment, with a rumour claiming that Conte had his phone off when Barkley's representatives were trying to contact the Italian.

The Blues manager rejected the claim, however, telling reporters: "First of all, I want to tell you that I don't like to speak about players of other teams because it is a lack of respect.

"But what I read about this issue was ridiculous. Ridiculous. I stop. It's ridiculous. With this adjective, I tell you my thoughts of this news.

"I think the club tried to do its best in the transfer market. Sometimes you are able to buy. Sometimes you are not able to buy, for many reasons. But I think the club tried to do its best during the transfer market."

Reports have now suggested that Barkley will instead opt for a move to Tottenham Hotspur when the transfer window reopens in January.