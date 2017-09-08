Antonio Conte refutes Ross Barkley phone mishap rumour

Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Antonio Conte dismisses reports of his phone being switched off when Ross Barkley's representatives were trying to call the Italian on deadline day as "ridiculous".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 17:46 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dismissed reports of Ross Barkley's move to Chelsea being thwarted by a switched-off phone as ridiculous.

The Everton midfielder is into the final 12 months of his current deal and looked set to complete a £35m transfer to Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

However, he mysteriously pulled out of the deal at the last moment, with a rumour claiming that Conte had his phone off when Barkley's representatives were trying to contact the Italian.

The Blues manager rejected the claim, however, telling reporters: "First of all, I want to tell you that I don't like to speak about players of other teams because it is a lack of respect.

"But what I read about this issue was ridiculous. Ridiculous. I stop. It's ridiculous. With this adjective, I tell you my thoughts of this news.

"I think the club tried to do its best in the transfer market. Sometimes you are able to buy. Sometimes you are not able to buy, for many reasons. But I think the club tried to do its best during the transfer market."

Reports have now suggested that Barkley will instead opt for a move to Tottenham Hotspur when the transfer window reopens in January.

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman tight-lipped on reason for Barkley stay
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa talks with Fenerbahce break down
 Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea 'move Diego Costa's car to youth area'
Conte refutes Barkley phone mishap rumourMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forConte: 'Davide Zappacosta ready to play'Conte: 'Hazard available for Leicester'Courtois: 'Eden Hazard needs time'
Slutsky "thankful" to Roman AbramovichChelsea to subsidise Qarabag tripKoeman tight-lipped on reason for Barkley stayPreview: Leicester City vs. ChelseaChelsea to loan Costa to Fenerbahce?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Everton News
Alexis Sanchez looking unhappy during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho, Harry Kane - Five players in the spotlight
 Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte refutes Ross Barkley phone mishap rumour
 Ronald Koeman chats to Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Preview: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Koeman tight-lipped on reason for Barkley stayKoeman: 'Rooney will play on Saturday'Everton take interest in Porto defender?Rooney 'holds showdown talks with Koeman'Barkley included in Everton EL squad
Arsenal, Everton look at North Korean forward?Conte to blame for Ross Barkley snub?Mawson: 'Sigurdsson deserved Everton move'Barkley to make Spurs move in January?Mirallas: 'I wanted Olympiacos return'
> Everton Homepage



Tables
 