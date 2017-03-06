Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is "pleased" with his side's 2-1 win over West Ham but challenges them to improve having failed to keep a clean sheet.

Goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa restored Chelsea's 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as Conte's side took another step closer to the title.

However, the Italian was not entirely happy with the performance having seen his side give away a late consolation goal to Manuel Lanzini in second-half stoppage time.

"I think we played a good game. We controlled the game. It's a pity for the goal we conceded at the end. To give away a clean sheet at the end is not good. We must improve in this situation. But I'm pleased," he told Sky Sports News.

"We showed great concentration and commitment and will to win. N'Golo Kante has great stamina. He covered a lot of the ground. He's improving a lot.

"We must continue. It's important to rest really well and prepare for the FA Cup game against Manchester United."

Chelsea have now won 18 of their 20 matches against teams outside the top six in the Premier League this season.